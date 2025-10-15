Minecraft to up the fear factor with Poppy Playtime crossover

HQ

There are a lot of crossover options in Minecraft these days, as the famous game is frequently expanded with new cosmetics and add-ons that reflect other entertainment franchises. The next to fit into this category is Poppy Playtime, as to mark the spookiest season of the year, a collaboration between Mojang and MOB Entertainment is happening.

This will see the frightening game coming to Minecraft in the form of add-ons and persona items. The cosmetic-focussed persona items will introduce wearables based on Huggy Wuggy, Kissy Missy, DogDay, and CatNap, and these will be enhanced with an add-on experience for 990 Minecoins that "transforms Minecraft into a suspense-filled playground."

For those curious what that means, it's probably being aware that this might not be for the faint-hearted, as we can expect the various Poppy Playtime monsters to appear in-game and act in their own way. Huggy Wuggy will pursue the player, Mommy Long Legs will play games with the player, CatNap will present dreamlike encounters, The Doctor will survey from afar, and Doey the Doughman will frequently switch allegiance from friend to foe. The good news is that if you do survive these threats, you will be rewarded with GrabPack hands to grapple, shock, burn, and leap around the world.

The collaboration is available now and you can see the trailer for the crossover below.