Minecraft to end VR support in March 2025

Minecraft VR is coming to an end, it seems. While Minecraft is available on pretty much every platform you can think of, it appears that Mojang has taken the tough decision to close off one way of getting stuck into a blocky world.

As announced in the patch notes for the new update, Minecraft VR will no longer be supported in updates from March 2025, which will be the final update. After this, you can still play on your PC without a virtual-reality device, but those devices will no longer be supported.

Initially, we knew that support was coming to an end for PS VR devices, but now we know that PC VR won't be supported either. Elsewhere in the patch notes, we can also see that a new PS5 edition of Minecraft has been added, giving us yet another version of the gaming titan.