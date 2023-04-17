Minecraft to be released as Kellogg's cereal

HQ

As you surely know, breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. Now Kellogg's and Minecraft is stepping up to help us get the most out of our breakfasts by releasing a cereal together, which we firmly believe has enough energy to make you last for an unreasonably long time - although only from really, really fast carbs.

It's basically an updated version of Kellogg's Frosties (sugar-coated corn flakes), which includes suspiciously green squares of "Creeper Bit" marshmallows. This health bomb comes with another benefit, as explained on the product page:

"Every box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Minecraft includes a code to redeem 350 Minecoins to build on the fun at the breakfast table and take it into the Minecraft universe!"

Unfortunately, this cereal is only available in the US, but check with stores specialised in American food to see if they can get it for you, or buy a box if you have plans to visit the US this summer. As we said, breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, and more energy than this to kick off your day is hard to get.