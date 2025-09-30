Minecraft to be bolstered with new mounts, new tiered weapon, and Dragon Ball Z crossover

HQ

Over the weekend, amid the flurry of shows that were happening around the world like Tokyo Game Show, San Diego Comic Con Malaga, and LA Comic Con, you may have missed that Mojang hosted its latest Minecraft Live broadcast. The show looked to explore the future of the blocky world, and explained what fans can expect from it down the line.

The main sauce is the coming inclusion of Mounts of Mayhem. This will be the next big update and as for what it'll add, we can look ahead to the Nautilus debuting, with this being a rideable underwater mob that can even be built from while riding and be decked out with colourful armour. It will make underwater exploration easier thanks to riding it pausing your breath meter, all while offering enhanced manoeuvrability.

On top of this, we can expect a new tiered weapon to arrive in the form of the spear. This is tiered because it enables players to construct it out of different materials, with each acting a slightly different way. It can be used to jab threats or charge at them head on, with its damage affected by your movement speed, making it ideal for those riding on mounts.

We also got to see a tad more from The Copper Age, which adds copper golems, powered shelves, and more, all later today, on September 30.

And lastly, it was revealed that the future will see Dragon Ball Z coming to Minecraft in the form of a crossover later this year. We're told to expect more details later down the line, but several famous characters as usable cosmetics seem to be on the table, as well as a free Super Saiyan hair character creator item which is available to download right now.

Needless to say, it's still a great time to be a Minecraft fan.