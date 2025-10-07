Minecraft streamer reaches "Far Lands" after 14 Years of walking

HQ

Minecraft streamer KurtJMac has accomplished an unusual and undeniably impressive feat: he walked across the game's world for 14 years to reach the legendary "Far Lands." The journey began in March 2011 and recently concluded when he arrived at the edge of Minecraft's map — a distorted, glitch-filled wall created by the technical limitations of the old Beta 1.7.3 version.

The Far Lands are located about 12.5 million blocks from the world's center — a staggering distance that, in survival mode, demands near-superhuman patience and persistence, especially without cheats or shortcuts. Over the years, KurtJMac documented his progress in more than 800 videos, while also raising over $525,000 for charity. At the 3:43:23 mark of his final upload, the long-awaited destination is clearly visible.

It's a truly insane achievement — the kind of dedication that turns a simple game into a decade-spanning legend. Check out the final clip below.