Minecraft

Minecraft seems to get a full Xbox Series S/X release

Could we be seeing even better blocks?

Minecraft can be played on pretty much everything these days, but so far, there hasn't been a version specifically made for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, which has relied on backwards compatibility. Now this seems to be happening for the latter as both Germany's rating board (USK) and the American (ESRB) has approved versions for Xbox Series S/X.

This means it will likely use the SSD in better ways and also get more modern graphical features and more. As two major rating boards has already revealed the game's existence, we assume a formal announcement isn't too far off. Perhaps that's something we'll see on Tokyo Game Show later this month?

Minecraft

Thanks GamingBolt

