Minecraft reveals Trails & Tales update release date

Minecraft's latest update, entitled Trails & Tales, is set to launch on the 7th of June. It'll bring new features including an extra mob, a new biome, and a big focus on archaeology.

As outlined in a new blog post, the mob coming to Minecraft is called the Sniffer, and will tie in directly to this archaeology theme. To get a Sniffer, you'll have to find eggs of the creatures, as they're thought to be extinct in the regular Minecraft world. Once you've hatched your Sniffer, it can help you dig around ruins and find buried treasures.

The new biome is tied to a new wood set coming to the game. Cherry wood will not only allow you to craft some new items, but it also brings a rare biome full of cherry blossoms. Another extra wood set is also being brought in in the form of bamboo, which will let you craft a raft among other things.

Are you excited for the Trails & Tales update?