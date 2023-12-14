Minecraft Preview now offers 4k resolution for Xbox Series S/X

HQ

The main draw in the latest Minecraft Preview update is the Armadillo mob, but as the patch notes has now been presented, we think it's another feature that will steal all the thunder. Besides plenty of information about the Armadillo mob, a creature that "drops a scute that can be used to craft wolf armour, which currently gives your four-legged friend roughly as much protection as diamond horse armour" - we can also read that Xbox Series S/X has gotten a long requested feature:

• "Added 4k resolution support for Xbox Series consoles"

While this is still only Minecraft Preview (read more about it over here), it's likely an indication that it's about to be added for regular Minecraft players on Xbox Series S/X fairly soon. Hopefully, it will also be added to PlayStation 5 eventually.