Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | House Flipper 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Minecraft

      Minecraft Preview now offers 4k resolution for Xbox Series S/X

      While the main star of the show is the Armadillo, there are some other new features hitting Minecraft.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The main draw in the latest Minecraft Preview update is the Armadillo mob, but as the patch notes has now been presented, we think it's another feature that will steal all the thunder. Besides plenty of information about the Armadillo mob, a creature that "drops a scute that can be used to craft wolf armour, which currently gives your four-legged friend roughly as much protection as diamond horse armour" - we can also read that Xbox Series S/X has gotten a long requested feature:

      • "Added 4k resolution support for Xbox Series consoles"

      While this is still only Minecraft Preview (read more about it over here), it's likely an indication that it's about to be added for regular Minecraft players on Xbox Series S/X fairly soon. Hopefully, it will also be added to PlayStation 5 eventually.

      Minecraft

      Related texts

      0
      Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

      Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
      REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

      "Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

      1
      MinecraftScore

      Minecraft
      REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

      "I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



      Loading next content