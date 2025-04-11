English
Minecraft

Minecraft player numbers leaped by over 30% in line with A Minecraft Movie premiere

The box office success has translated to an uptick in interest in the game.

It's a pretty common understanding that when a video game adaptation arrives, be it a movie or a big television series, it typically has an impact on the game it is based on. We saw that with Sonic X Shadows Generations getting a player boost when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiered, and now we're seeing the same happen again with Minecraft.

As per The Game Business, it's noted that Minecraft player figures have leaped by around 30% during the A Minecraft Movie premiere period. Ahead of the film's debut, daily active players were up 25% week-on-week, and this then increased by a further 14% on the Sunday following the film's arrival.

This has translated to game sales too, as it's noted that the Switch version of the game saw a 25% increase in sales the week before the film's premiere and then a further 8% during the opening weekend.

This is particularly impressive as Minecraft remains one of the most popular video games on the market today, with an active monthly user base that is said to be over 170 million players strong.

Minecraft

