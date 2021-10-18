Minecraft more popular than ever with 141 million monthly players

HQ

The Minecraft studio Mojang had a digital event called Minecraft Live 2021 during the weekend, something we told you all about in a massive article. One of the nuggets that was reported that some might have missed, is the fact that Minecraft hasn't lost it's popularity even though people aren't as isolated at home anymore, and it has actually even grown some.

Back in April, it was revealed that Minecraft had almost 140 million monthly players earlier this year. Instead of dropping out when life if getting back to normal, it turns out +1 million gamers has actually joined the fun as it now has 141 million monthly players. This means there are almost as many people playing Minecraft on a monthly basis right now as there are copies sold of Grand Theft Auto V sold since 2013 (150 million).