Minecraft loses PlayStation VR support early 2025

Mojang: "Our ability to support PlayStation VR has come to an end, and will no longer be supported"

It was big news four years ago when Mojang released a Playstation VR update to Minecraft. But VR interest has waned considerably since then, and now the studio says it's time to end the support:

"Our ability to support PlayStation VR has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025."

It's worth mentioning to clarify that this is about PSVR for PlayStation 4, as PSVR2 for PlayStation 5 is not supported at all, and it is uncertain if it will ever be added. An updated version of Minecraft for Playstation 5 is said to be in development though, but as Sony doesn't seem to be interested in PSVR2, Mojang might not be all that interested either.

