news
Minecraft

Minecraft Live returns next month

The annual livestream promises an hour of Minecraft goodness.

HQ

Once a year, Mojang looks to gather the entire Minecraft community together for a livestream that celebrates the blocky title but also looks to highlight what it will be looking to add and introduce within the next 12 months. We now know when the 2023 Minecraft Live show will be held.

Set to take place on October 15, 2023 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, the show promises an hour of Minecraft goodness, where Mojang will be diving into news about the main game and Minecraft Legends, will tease future content, and will reveal the winner of the Mob Vote 2023, with the winning creature ultimately being added to Minecraft. There is no mention of which creatures will be available to vote for, but we are told that voting opens on October 13, so expect to hear more soon.

When the show is held, you will be able to catch it live on Minecraft's YouTube channel.

Minecraft

