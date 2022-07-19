Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends story introduced in new development diary

We also get a broader presentation of this new concept.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When Microsoft had their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last month, they promised that everything they had to show would be released within 12 months. This means that Minecraft Legends, which was revealed during the event, is coming before June 2023.

Now we get a better introduction to this new concept in a development diary in which key staff from the two involved studios, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive, explains more about what we can expect, tells us if we need extensive Minecraft knowledge, introduces characters and gives solid information about the story.

You can check out this interesting piece below. Minecraft Legends will be released for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.

HQ
Minecraft Legends

Related texts



Loading next content