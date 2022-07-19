Minecraft Legends story introduced in new development diary

HQ

When Microsoft had their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last month, they promised that everything they had to show would be released within 12 months. This means that Minecraft Legends, which was revealed during the event, is coming before June 2023.

Now we get a better introduction to this new concept in a development diary in which key staff from the two involved studios, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive, explains more about what we can expect, tells us if we need extensive Minecraft knowledge, introduces characters and gives solid information about the story.

You can check out this interesting piece below. Minecraft Legends will be released for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.