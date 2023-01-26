Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends shown in eight new screenshots

Mojang's strategic multiplayer adventure looks really good.

Minecraft Legends finally got a release date as well as plenty of gameplay during the Xbox Developers Direct yesterday. As reported, it launches on April 18 for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox, and is also included with Game Pass.

While it looks like your typical Minecraft game, it has actually been in development since 2018 and offers a very different and more strategic angle on the concept with both cooperative and competitive multiplayer as you fight off an invasion by the Piglins.

Now we've also gotten a whole round of new screenshots from Minecraft Legends, which you can check out below. Looks surprisingly good, doesn't it?

