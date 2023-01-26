Minecraft Legends shown in eight new screenshots

HQ

Minecraft Legends finally got a release date as well as plenty of gameplay during the Xbox Developers Direct yesterday. As reported, it launches on April 18 for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox, and is also included with Game Pass.

While it looks like your typical Minecraft game, it has actually been in development since 2018 and offers a very different and more strategic angle on the concept with both cooperative and competitive multiplayer as you fight off an invasion by the Piglins.

Now we've also gotten a whole round of new screenshots from Minecraft Legends, which you can check out below. Looks surprisingly good, doesn't it?