Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends offers plenty of new enemies

The developers shows plenty of gameplay and explains enemies and friends in new video.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Minecraft Legends was one of the brand new games that was announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June. It's a fresh take on the Minecraft formula, being a real-time action strategy title, and plans are to launch int during the first half of 2023.

This time, it's being co-developed with Blackbird Interactive, and now we've gotten a new video which introduces us to what the game has to offer and presents some of the developers. We also get to meet familiar but yet new Minecraft mobs, and not everyone is your enemy this time.

Check out the video to get a better look on this title that launches for PC, Playstation, Switch Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass starting day one.

HQ
Minecraft Legends

Related texts



Loading next content