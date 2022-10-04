Minecraft Legends offers plenty of new enemies

HQ

Minecraft Legends was one of the brand new games that was announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June. It's a fresh take on the Minecraft formula, being a real-time action strategy title, and plans are to launch int during the first half of 2023.

This time, it's being co-developed with Blackbird Interactive, and now we've gotten a new video which introduces us to what the game has to offer and presents some of the developers. We also get to meet familiar but yet new Minecraft mobs, and not everyone is your enemy this time.

Check out the video to get a better look on this title that launches for PC, Playstation, Switch Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass starting day one.