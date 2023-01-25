Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is set for an April release

Mojang is expanding its blocky universe this spring.

HQ

Microsoft and Mojang promised more information and details relating to Minecraft Legends (and Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Forza Motorsport) as part of tonight's Developer Direct, and this is precisely what we got.

During the show, the developer behind the iconic blocky franchise revealed that the action strategy game will be coming on April 18, 2023, and to add to this, we also got a bunch of extra gameplay to delve into and enjoy.

Catch the new trailer below, and be sure to play some Minecraft Legends when it arrives on April 18, even as a day one title for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

HQ
