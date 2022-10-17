Minecraft Legends gets release window and new trailer

HQ

During this weekend's Minecraft Live event, the spotlight was on Minecraft Legends, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive's latest adventure in the Minecraft universe. The game, whose influences are said to be equal parts Brutal Legend (remember the hard rock simulator starring Jack Black?) and a little bit of Pikmin, has been given an intro trailer introducing us to the game's main threat: pigs from hell.

In third-person perspective, with support for up to four players in co-op, Minecraft Legends involves running around defending villages and sending hell-pigs back to where they came from. It will be released sometime this spring for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.