Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends gets release window and new trailer

It was revealed during the Minecraft Live event over the weekend.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

During this weekend's Minecraft Live event, the spotlight was on Minecraft Legends, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive's latest adventure in the Minecraft universe. The game, whose influences are said to be equal parts Brutal Legend (remember the hard rock simulator starring Jack Black?) and a little bit of Pikmin, has been given an intro trailer introducing us to the game's main threat: pigs from hell.

In third-person perspective, with support for up to four players in co-op, Minecraft Legends involves running around defending villages and sending hell-pigs back to where they came from. It will be released sometime this spring for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

HQ
Minecraft Legends

Related texts



Loading next content