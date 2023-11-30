Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends gets its biggest update to date, with new allies and new enemies

New mounts, an alliance with witches and a new weapon of war are coming to the strategy title. And it's free.

Since its launch last April we haven't heard much about Minecraft Legends, except to learn that it's done very well in terms of public response. The leap from sandbox to RTS in the cube world featured an epic story with huge pitched battles against the Nether's minions, and today it ups the battle intensity level.

Mojang and Blackbird announced the release of a free content update for Minecraft Legends, integrating new units into the game, as well as bug fixes. Among other things, we'll now be able to jump into the fray with the frog mount, and we'll have two new Piglins enemies to face, with a powerful new siege machine: the Air Chopper.

To counter this new threat, the witches will join the allied side with powerful spells and ranged attacks to balance things out. You can take a look at the content of the update in the video below.

Minecraft LegendsScore

Minecraft Legends
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

The blocky world is expanding with a new type of experience, but does it capture the original game's brilliance?



