Minecraft Legends gets a new trailer to remind us to pre-order

HQ

Exactly two weeks from now, it's time for the release of Minecraft Legends, a different and more strategic take on the classic Minecraft franchise. Mojang has no plans on letting us forget abut the premiere and have been publishing really short trailers that shows various aspects of the game.

Now we've gotten one called Explore a Storied Land which you can check out below. Minecraft Legends launches on April 18 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It is also included with PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass starting day one.