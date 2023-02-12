Minecraft launches a Crocs collaboration

HQ

There have been plenty of Minecraft collaborations over the years, both more and less unexpected ones. It is in the latter category that we find the latest venture. Crocs has announced a Minecraft collection containing two pairs of Classic Clogs (for adults and children), two pairs of Classic Elevated Clogs (for adults and children), a pair of Classic Slides and a few other goodies, such as pins to attach to the shoes and a theme for the game.

The line will be released on 16 February and you can buy it on Amazon, Foot Locker and Crocs.com. Check out the image below to see these shoes. Will you be dressing your feet in Minecraft clogs at the beach this summer?