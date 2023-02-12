Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft

Minecraft launches a Crocs collaboration

The best looking shoes we've ever seen - as far as Crocs go, obviously.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There have been plenty of Minecraft collaborations over the years, both more and less unexpected ones. It is in the latter category that we find the latest venture. Crocs has announced a Minecraft collection containing two pairs of Classic Clogs (for adults and children), two pairs of Classic Elevated Clogs (for adults and children), a pair of Classic Slides and a few other goodies, such as pins to attach to the shoes and a theme for the game.

The line will be released on 16 February and you can buy it on Amazon, Foot Locker and Crocs.com. Check out the image below to see these shoes. Will you be dressing your feet in Minecraft clogs at the beach this summer?

Minecraft

Related texts

0
Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

1
MinecraftScore

Minecraft
REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

"I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



Loading next content