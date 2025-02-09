HQ

Mojang has revealed a slate of planned changes that will be coming to Minecraft in the foreseeable future. The hugely popular blocky world will be changing slightly soon to incorporate additional cow variants, desert sounds, and foliage, and we have all the details on what these changes include.

In a new blog post, it's noted that the fauna in the game will expand with cow variants that are found in hot and cold territories. Mojang refers to these as "cold and warm cows", with the former featuring a fluffy fur coat and latter having much sleeker coats designed for hot climates. Mojang expands:

"Like the original cow, these bovine variants are big fans of wheat and won't take interviews at this time. As revenge Instead, I can tell you that they are a great source for leather, milk, and beef - cowabunga!"

To add to this, on the foliage front, we can now expect bushes to start sprouting in biomes around the world, and there will also now even be firefly bushes too that feature little glowing bugs that appear when the night falls.

Lastly, we're told that the desert should feel a little more compelling to explore in the future, as Mojang is expanding the desert sound profile. This will include "whispers of sand and other new ambient desert sounds coming from clusters of sand and terracotta blocks. The dead bush will also carry the chirping of crickets, rustling twigs, and howling winds as you journey across this expansive terrain."

It's unclear when these additions will debut in the main game, as they will first arrive for testing on the Java Edition before then coming to test on the Bedrock Edition too.