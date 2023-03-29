Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft is getting a Dungeons & Dragons collaboration

Minecraft x Dungeons & Dragons announced with plenty of love for the classic fantasy tabletop role-playing game.

Mojang continues to deliver exciting new collaborations for Minecraft, and after a series of more unexpected ones, it's now time for something that seems like a truly great fit. Late yesterday, it was revealed in a short D&D stream that Minecraft is getting "a dramatic tale" thanks to Dungeons & Dragons DLC launching this spring.

The press release says we can look forward to "explore iconic locations in the Forgotten Realms like Icewind Dale and Candlekeep, battling Beholders, Mimics, and more" - which frankly sounds really good. Mojang Studios' Senior Producer Riccardo Lenzi had this to say about the collaboration:

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast, to introduce a brand new, story-driven Dungeons & Dragons DLC to Minecraft! We can't wait for the community to dive in and experience a blocky take on the world of D&D."

Check out the short presentation video below. It has way more D&D in it than you might expect.

