HQ

It's not unusual for Minecraft to have collaborations with hot brands, and the biggest one right now is undoubtedly Superman. Accordingly, the official Instagram account now announces that Minecraft is now hosted by Superman himself.

And he's not alone, you can also download and use skins that turn you into Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific and of course Lois Lane. And the best part is the price tag... the package is free, so what are you waiting for?