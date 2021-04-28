Minecraft has 140 million monthly players

You're watching Advertisements

We don't hear as much about Minecraft anymore, but this does not in any way mean that people have stopped playing it. Quite the opposite, in fact.

During Microsoft's quarterly report late yesterday, they revealed that they now have nearly 140 million monthly active users. This a whopping 30% more than compared to same period last year and shows a quite staggering growth.

It was also revealed that add-ons and mods are incredibly popular for Minecraft with more than 1 billion downloads from the community. This has led to creators earning no less than $350 million. Are you still playing Minecraft?

Thanks, Windows Central.