Minecraft fans are furious about the Mob Vote

While you may look at the Mob Vote for Minecraft as quite a fun way to bring the community into making choices about the development direction Minecraft takes, the fans see it in a different light.

The vote sees fans voting on which of three new mobs will eventually be added to Minecraft, with the announcement made at Minecraft Live, which will be held this weekend. Currently, the choice is between the crab, penguin, and armadillo, and fans have now created a petition to put a stop to this altogether.

Why? Fans see it as Mojang wasting an opportunity to bring great new ideas into Minecraft, as the mobs that do not win simply don't get added to the game. The petition states:

"The Mob Vote generates engagement by tearing the community apart, leaving fantastic ideas on the cutting room floor, and teasing content that will never be seen in the game. That, mixed with the fact that Mojang somehow releases less content WITH Microsoft's backing than they did without, means players see minimal content to the game they love, and watch as possibly the one thing to get them to play again is ripped from them."

It later goes on to add that the game should be able to add all of these new mobs and not just one, because, "Minecraft is not only the highest selling game ever released, but has the financial backing of the massive corporation Microsoft."

The petition caps off with: "So we call upon Mojang. Stop the Mob Vote. Give us three mobs each year. If unpaid modders can add your mobs to the game within days after they're announced, the least you could do is keep up with the content frequency that made Minecraft famous."

So far, the petition has amassed almost 350,000 signatures, and hopes to hit its next goal of 500,000 signatures before Minecraft Live is held this weekend.