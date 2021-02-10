Minecraft Dungeons reaches 10 million players

You're watching Advertisements

It seems like releasing an RPG version of Minecraft last year was a stroke of genius. Since it launched in May 2020, over 10 million gamers have played Mojang's dungeon crawler in the hunt for co-op adventures and loot.

Minecraft Dungeons is available for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass, which surely has helped raising the popularity. On the official homepage, Mojang's narrative designer and also creative writer Kelsey Howard has summed up what we has been up to in the game, and writes:

"So, what have all ten million of you been up to? Well, the Arch-Illager has been defeated a casual 5,934,629 times. That's nearly as many times as the Arch-Illager has beaten me, so I'm glad everyone collectively avenged me. The most shocking fact of all might be that you spent a combined total of 1141 YEARS in camp! I tried to ask my boss if I could go camping until 3162 and he laughed in my face. Most impressively though, the Redstone Monstrosity has been beaten a total of 7,044,521 times! Of course, there were 19,511,994 attempts to best the Redstone Monstrosity, but hey... practice makes perfect."

As we reported yesterday, there are actually more content coming for the game at the end of this month, so we expect these numbers to continue to grow in a rapid pace for quite some time.