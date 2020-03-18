Minecraft Dungeons might be delayed because of coronavirus

Even though the world of video games hasn't been hit as hard as many other industries (and in some cases has even benefitted as people are staying at home and gaming), we've had our fair share of setbacks. The biggest one is likely the cancellation of E3 this year, but there are also other things impacted by the pandemic, and now it seems like we might have yet another example as the official account for Minecraft Dungeons wrote the following on Twitter:

"As we're working from home to do our part in protecting our commun1ty, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted. We're working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we're also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible. Stay tuned!"

That means the game should still be arriving in April, but that can't be guaranteed, and we should prepare for a delay. If you've missed out on Minecraft Dungeon, it is a four-player co-operative multiplayer dungeon crawler game with randomly-generated dungeons and monsters. Take a look at a recent trailer below.