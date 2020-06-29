Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens releasing this week

Mojang Studios is releasing the upcoming Minecraft Dungeons expansion Jungle Awakens this week.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Just before the weekend, Mojang posted an update regarding the upcoming expansion Jungle Awakens for Minecraft Dungeons. It has now received a release date, and it turns out we won't have to wait very long at all for the three new story missions, new artefacts and other additions as it premieres this Wednesday (July 1).

On the same day, there's also a free update coming with a new dungeon called Lost Temple as well as some tweaks and pandas. We assume the last point will be enough to make a whole lot of people try this new update out. We know we will!

Minecraft Dungeons

Related texts

Minecraft DungeonsScore

Minecraft Dungeons
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Mojang's new dungeon crawler is a nice surprise, and you shouldn't let the word "Minecraft" in the title fool you either."



Loading next content