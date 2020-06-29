Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens releasing this week

You're watching Advertisements

Just before the weekend, Mojang posted an update regarding the upcoming expansion Jungle Awakens for Minecraft Dungeons. It has now received a release date, and it turns out we won't have to wait very long at all for the three new story missions, new artefacts and other additions as it premieres this Wednesday (July 1).

On the same day, there's also a free update coming with a new dungeon called Lost Temple as well as some tweaks and pandas. We assume the last point will be enough to make a whole lot of people try this new update out. We know we will!