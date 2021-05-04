Minecraft Dungeons is getting cloud save support this week

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since its launch, Minecraft Dungeons as an "RPG version of Minecraft" has been really successful, and its developer Mojang Studios never ceased to bring more content and features for the game's more than 10 million players. In terms of new content, we saw more achievements being added late last year, and then back in February we heard that two more rounds of DLC were coming up. As to more features, the game got cross-play not long after its release and full Xbox Series S/X support also rolled out earlier this year.

Now, Mojang has announced that another feature that has been requested by many players is finally arriving:

"Whether you want to play on the big screen, a handheld device or your trusty old laptop; the adventure doesn't have to stop!

On May 5, Cloud Saves are coming to Dungeons, meaning you'll be able to pick up and play your save game on any supported platform!"

So starting from Wednesday, with Cloud Save support, players finally can use the same save file on any device that the game is on, which includes PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch.

Is this something you've been waiting for?