Spooky season is here and as usual our games are filled with horror themes and pumpkins. Minecraft Dungeons is no exception and Mojang has now announced the sequel to last years Spooky Fall, aptly called Spookier Fall.

It runs until November 2 and includes plenty of new loot with a Halloween theme, like Cackling Broom, Phantom Bow and Spooky Gourdian armor set. You can check out what's in store for you in the Spookier Fall trailer below.