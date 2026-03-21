Minecraft Dungeons II officially announced - bigger, darker, and more ambitious

It's official. Mojang looks ready to turn its cozy dungeon crawler spin-off into something far bigger, bolder, and a lot more ambitious with Minecraft Dungeons II which has now been announced for all major platforms: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

Mojang seems to be going all out this time, and with the success of the first game behind them, everything now points to more expansive worlds, more content, and a clear ambition to make this something more than just a spin-off. An exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but the game is aiming for a release later this year. Take a closer look at the trailer below.

A hero's work is never done! Disorder is brewing, and the world stands before a threat unlike any other. A new danger is growing in power, ready to descend upon the land and unleash mayhem.

Return to the world of Minecraft Dungeons in an all-new action RPG adventure, brimming with high-stakes encounters, thrilling challenges, and never-before-seen locations, as you set out to save a world in crisis. Will you and your allies prevail against the forces of evil and save the day once more?

Do you play Minecraft Dungeons, and are you looking forward to the sequel?