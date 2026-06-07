Minecraft Dungeons II arrives this September

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If you're looking to blast your way through hordes of mobs without having to go through the effort of building and mining, then why not try Minecraft Dungeons? Better yet, you could wait until September and try out Minecraft Dungeons II?

The top-down action-adventure got a new gameplay trailer as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, giving us a look at the glowing blue mobs we'll face, the new environments we'll fight through, and a teaser involving a portal that could be potentially teasing to something related to the Minecraft movie? Hopefully we'll find out, but the idea of Jack Black joining us in our Minecraft Dungeons II adventures is already getting us hyped for the sequel.

Check out the gameplay for yourself in the trailer below, and get your friends together for some mob slaying on the 29th of September.