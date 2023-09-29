Minecraft Dungeons hits 25 million players

HQ

Mojang is celebrating the fact that Minecraft Dungeons has now surpassed the 25 million players milestone, a massive number of players for the spinoff dungeon-crawling title. But to add to this announcement, Mojang has confirmed why we haven't seen any additional content for the title.

As per a new blog post, Mojang states that following the November 2022 update it never had plans to support the game any further, meaning the last major update that debuted almost a year ago has and will be the last the game receives.

"As 1.17 was Minecraft Dungeons' final update, our team has now moved on to new projects that continue to explore experiences in the Minecraft universe. This means that there are no new features or content updates planned for the game."

As Mojang is exploring many other ways to grow the Minecraft world, including the recent Minecraft Legends, the developer also added:

"We do intend to continue bringing new experiences to the Minecraft universe and give our team the freedom to keep exploring the types of games they're passionate about - just as they did with Dungeons!"

Do you wish Mojang continued to support Minecraft Dungeons or are you happy that the developer is moving onto new projects?