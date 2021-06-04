Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons has reached over 11.5 million players

And those players were spread over 232 countries.

Some feared that Minecraft Dungeons would be a cheap Minecraft cash-in, but it turned out to be a well made dungeon crawler with co-op (both local and online) for up to four people. Even if the name Minecraft for sure helped it's popularity, we assume the pure quality is what made people come back for more and bring their friends.

As Minecraft Dungeons recently celebrated one year since it was released, Mojang has now shared some data of what has happened since then. It turns out that more than 11.5 million people from 232 countries have played the game. It is also revealed that people really likes the Double Axe and Rapid Crossbow, while we're quite surprised to see the Gong of Weakening being one of the most used Artifacts.

Check it all out below.

Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons

