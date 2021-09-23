Minecraft Dungeons has launched on Steam

HQ

After more than a year, Minecraft Dungeons on PC finally is no more exclusive to the Microsoft Store. This action RPG rolled out with the setting of Mojang's most popular sandbox game, initially was released to Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and the Microsoft Store back in 2020. We knew it was coming to Steam, and it finally made it to Valve's platform yesterday (September 22).

Along with the Steam launch, the Ultimate Edition of Minecraft Dungeons is also made available and its price is set at $39.99 USD. This Ultimate Edition includes the base game, all six DLCs, hi-res digital artwork, and a soundtrack for the entire game and every DLC, should be a great choice for the collectors.

Source: Twitter