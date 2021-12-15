Minecraft Dungeons gets free content update Cloudy Climb

HQ

If you love loot, dungeons and co-op, it might be a good idea to head back to Minecraft Dungeons this Xmas. Today, the game has been fleshed out with a free content update called Cloudy Climb.

Here you are tasked with climbing a 30+ floor tower filled with powerful enemies, which will give you really good items if you perform admirably. Head over this way to read more, or just check the brand new launch trailer below.

Minecraft Dungeons is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.