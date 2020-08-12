LIVE

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons gets a physical edition on consoles

The new edition will come with new in-game items and both expansions.

A Hero Edition of Mojang's hack 'n' slash adventure, otherwise known as Minecraft Dungeons, will be available next month on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It will be a physical edition of the game and will include various rewards such as two skins, a cape, a chicken pet, and both DLC expansions (Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter).

Minecraft Dungeons is already available on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One (via the Xbox Game Pass too). Its Hero Edition is set to release on September 8.

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft DungeonsScore

Minecraft Dungeons
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Mojang's new dungeon crawler is a nice surprise, and you shouldn't let the word "Minecraft" in the title fool you either."



