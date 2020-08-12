Minecraft Dungeons gets a physical edition on consoles

You're watching Advertisements

A Hero Edition of Mojang's hack 'n' slash adventure, otherwise known as Minecraft Dungeons, will be available next month on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It will be a physical edition of the game and will include various rewards such as two skins, a cape, a chicken pet, and both DLC expansions (Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter).

Minecraft Dungeons is already available on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One (via the Xbox Game Pass too). Its Hero Edition is set to release on September 8.