Minecraft Dungeons Diaries tells you everything about the Howling Peaks DLC

So far Mojang has released two expansions for Minecraft Dungeons, namely Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter. Fortunately, they are not about to abandon the game anytime soon and has actually announced even more content.

The next expansion is called Howling Peaks and launches in November for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. It it set in a mountain environment and has both new loot to find and Mobs to beat during three new story missions, and there's also a free update launching at the same time with more difficulty settings.

If you want to check this out further, you can find the brand new episode of Minecraft Dungeons Diaries above where Mojang tells and show you what you need to know.