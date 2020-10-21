English
Follow us
news
Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons Diaries tells you everything about the Howling Peaks DLC

The next expansion for Mojang's dungeon crawler brings new loot, Mobs and story missions.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

So far Mojang has released two expansions for Minecraft Dungeons, namely Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter. Fortunately, they are not about to abandon the game anytime soon and has actually announced even more content.

The next expansion is called Howling Peaks and launches in November for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. It it set in a mountain environment and has both new loot to find and Mobs to beat during three new story missions, and there's also a free update launching at the same time with more difficulty settings.

If you want to check this out further, you can find the brand new episode of Minecraft Dungeons Diaries above where Mojang tells and show you what you need to know.

Minecraft Dungeons

Related texts

Minecraft DungeonsScore

Minecraft Dungeons
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Mojang's new dungeon crawler is a nice surprise, and you shouldn't let the word "Minecraft" in the title fool you either."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy