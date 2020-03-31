Minecraft Dungeons delayed until May

When a game expected to release "in April" does not have an official release date on March 31, it usually means it's going to be delayed. And that's what just happened to Minecraft Dungeons, which finally got an official release date.

The dungeon-crawling adventure take on the immensely popular franchise will now release on May 26 instead, which means it's just slightly delayed, probably due to final polish. The new date keeps all platforms on board, with the game launching "on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass!", as Mojang enthusiastically puts it. Additionally, the game can now be pre-ordered here.

