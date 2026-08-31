Minecraft, Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley soundtracks found to be most helpful to gamers trying to "lock in"

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Silence has been found to be pretty boring, when it comes to helping you focus on studying or work. While a lot of us turn to orchestral music to keep our brains on but our ears busy, apparently some gaming soundtracks could help keep us just as focused on our daily tasks.

Research from Alpine Hearing Protection in collaboration with Dr. Max Doshay of KMN Psych found that certain gaming tracks can create a cue for focus. Minecraft's iconic track Sweden, had the strongest focus friendly audio profile, closely followed by New Horizons from Animal Crossing, and Spring from Stardew Valley. The Legend of Zelda, the Nintendo Wii Mii Channel, Super Mario Galaxy, Wii Sports, Geometry Dash, Mario Kart, and Subway Surfers made up the rest of the top 10.

What makes a gaming track helpful for focusing? Well, it needs low perceived loudness, dynamic range, bass energy, and almost zero treble energy. "Most video games have music with no singing. So, this kind of music can give you something to listen to without requiring your full attention. If you are writing papers, doing laundry, etc., and want some stimulation, but don't want to get distracted by a show or movie, then a gaming soundtrack could fill the bill," Doshay explained in a press release.

"Many of us have positively associated the music in our favorite video game titles (Minecraft, Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing) with the idea of exploring new environments; achieving something; relaxing; or reaching a goal. This means when you listen to music you are very familiar with, you don't always need to pay close attention to what is happening. The comfortable familiarity of the sound becomes enough of a distraction to keep your mind off seeking another source of stimulation for the next few minutes," he added.

So, as long as there are no lyrics and not too much going on in a track, you should be good to put your favourite gaming OSTs on in the background while studying.