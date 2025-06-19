MindsEye's second hotfix is out and squashes a bunch of bugs and issues

HQ

Build a Rocket Boy has debuted its second hotfix for MindsEye, an update that aims to improve some core parts of the game, squash bugs, and fix several reported issues. It's not a massive hotfix, but it does cover a broad degree of bases, showing that the developer is committed to getting the game into fighting shape.

As for what this hotfix addresses, the full patch notes can be seen below:



Continued performance improvements related to CPU, GPU, and memory use.



Fixed an issue with AI vehicle collisions.



Fixes to some issues that caused the game to crash.



Resolved the situation where players could get a mission fail during the cinematic in the "Doxxed" mission.



The Red Sky Car can no longer be destroyed during a cinematic.



The Buggy springs contract correctly, and the tires spin during driving with Motion Blur off.



Removed an invisible collider that blocked progress in the "A New Companion" mission.



Fixed an issue with vehicle de-spawning at the objective in "A New Companion" mission.



Fixed an issue where DPR and Delta.45 weapons were becoming attached to each other.



Addressed VFX sparks appearing too bright on damaged drones.



Rectified AI characters holding weapons at a 90-degree angle.



Corrected visuals of some male character models' deformations when hit by vehicles.



PC Only:



Build.MindsEye: Editor camera can now clip through the map and static props.



Added an alert for AMD CPU users who have not updated to a version of Windows with branch prediction performance improvements.



The patch is available on all platforms, and as the developer puts it, it intends to "continue releasing regular updates and working closely with the community to improve the experience. We are fully committed to doing everything possible to action your feedback."