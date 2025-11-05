MindsEye's latest trailer includes a desperate plea to play the game

HQ

Remember MindsEye? Well, it seems already that Build a Rocket Boy's ambitious futurist shooter is being pushed into the niche recesses of people's memories. That won't stop the developer from delivering some new content for players, though, in a last-ditch attempt to save MindsEye from its own reputation.

Arcadia marks a fresh start for MindsEye, hopefully. It's a UGC platform bolstered with missions, races, challenges, and more. Weirdly, as part of the update bringing Arcadia into the forefront of the game, MindsEye reportedly removed free roam mechanics from the game, but it did add some new movement abilities in its place.

What's really strange about this short trailer that comes alongside the introduction of Arcadia is the backing track, which ends with the lyrics "play my game is all I'm asking." A final, desperate plea to get someone, anyone to check out MindsEye.