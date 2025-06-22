Mindseye's Co‑CEO supposedly slams devs as "Lazy and Incompetent"

HQ

The madness surrounding Mindseye, one of this year's most bizarre releases, continues—and after a catastrophic launch, it now seems like the blame game is in full swing behind the walls of Build a Rocket Boy.

Former employees have already described a dreadful and at times outright toxic work environment, where games are developed like it's still 2005 and upper management refuses to listen to anyone below them. And as if that weren't enough, one of the top execs has now blamed the workers for being lazy and incompetent.

The statement reportedly came from Mark Gerhard, a close ally of former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies and co-CEO of Build a Rocket Boy. It follows other reports that the internal atmosphere has soured dramatically post-launch—somehow turning even more negative.

This lines up with the many statements found on sites like Glassdoor, where Build a Rocket Boy is described as an outright dreadful place to work. Not exactly a glowing review, and honestly, the final product speaks for itself. All signs point to Mindseye becoming one of this year's biggest flops—a game that will probably be completely forgotten before long.

Have you played Mindseye, or have you—like many others—chosen to steer clear?