MindsEye was "plagued from the start," according to developers

The fact that we've all moved on to trashing other releases shows that MindsEye was really the year's biggest bomb. Launched and forgotten within a month, it does feel a bit mean to constantly bash on it but yet another report has come out about the troubles at developer Build a Rocket Boy. Specifically, it seems new light has been shed on how MindsEye was doomed from the start.

"Leslie [Benzies] never decided on what game he wanted to make. There was no coherent direction," said one Build a Rocket Boy developer in speaking with the BBC. There were also reports of concerns being laughed at, with criticisms being ignored and never actioned.

Benzies started demanding certain bugs and issues were dealt with as a priority, and these were deemed "Leslie tickets." It didn't matter what the team was working on, as the Leslie ticket "had to be taken care of."

Benzies and the overall leadership team is heavily criticised in this piece, as they just didn't seem to have an idea of where the game was going. This lack of direction "plagued the project from the start," and meant that by the time of release, players had no idea what they were meant to think of MindsEye either.