Mindseye to relaunch - Benzies blames saboteurs

The biggest flop of the year so far? That would be Mindseye. The debut game from Build a Rocket Boy and former Grand Theft Auto legend Leslie Benzies. Hyped in some circles as a potential "GTA killer," it instead became one of the worst-reviewed games of the year — and was widely considered shockingly unfinished at launch.

In a recent internal video meeting, Benzies reportedly defended the game and claimed the failed launch was the result of both internal and external saboteurs. This echoes earlier comments from his colleague, who alleged that someone had paid people to deliberately spread negativity about Mindseye.

According to IGN:

'BARB sources told IGN that Benzies finally addressed staff following the release of MindsEye in a brief video call yesterday, July 2. According to two people present who asked not to be named in order to protect their careers, Benzies insisted BARB would bounce back and relaunch MindsEye, blaming the studio and the game's struggles on internal and external saboteurs, among other things.'

According to Benzies, the studio remains fully committed to the project and is planning a full relaunch. He emphasized that Build a Rocket Boy will "rise from the ashes stronger than ever." At the same time, internal tension is high, with looming layoffs and many employees fearing for their jobs.

In short, the studio seems more eager to point fingers than own up to its mistakes. Benzies' comments come across as out-of-touch at best — and downright desperate at worst. Sure, some games have managed impressive comebacks after rocky launches, but in Mindseye's case? It feels like a long shot.

So what do you think? Does Mindseye really deserve a second chance?