MindsEye studio is reported to be a poor place to work

Build A Rocket Boy, the studio behind the upcoming MindsEye and former Grand Theft Auto creator Leslie Benzie's new team, has been in the news. This after former employees raised the alarm that the studio is a nightmarish workplace.

On Glassdoor, a place where employees past and present can anonymously review their workplace, the rating is 2.1 out of 5, with former developers highlighting a work culture characterised by excessive overtime, incompetent leadership, and internal conflict. In short, it doesn't sound good, and the alarming reports have raised doubts about MindsEye, whose launch is just two weeks away.

Among the many comments, one can read:

"The most toxic unethical senior leaders I've ever encountered".

"A sad biproduct of capitalism".

"Lack of clear identity and structure".

