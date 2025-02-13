IO Interactive-published MindsEye shows off its story and gameplay

HQ

It's common knowledge throughout the gaming world that every Rockstar release means the departure of many of its staff. From the lowest ranks to the highest. With the release of Grand Theft Auto V, many chose to go their own way and start their own studios, such as Leslie Benzies, a producer at Rockstar for 12 years, with great titles behind him. Now, with his studio Build a Rocket Boy and with IOI Partners as publisher, they have announced a release window this February at the State of Play for their new project, MindsEye, which will arrive in summer 2025.

MindsEye promises to be a single-player action-adventure title, with storytelling at its core. It is a thriller set in Redrock, a desert metropolis in the dystopian but not too distant future. We will follow the story of Jacob Diaz, an ex-soldier with a neural implant known as MindsEye, which gives him flashbacks to his past, when he was serving. Jacob will fight to uncover the truth in a world of artificial intelligence, technological experimentation and unchecked military power, combined with a reflection on AI, greed and power as they bring the Earth to the brink of collapse.

On the technical and graphical side, Benzies promises cinematic adventures of a high standard, with characters and a world that feel truly alive. "I have dedicated my entire career to creating captivating interactive experiences for players to enjoy," added the director. "We can't wait for players to immerse themselves in the experience we've created for them, thanks to the tireless effort we've put into every moment of this title."

Behind the new title are two labels that are not well known to the mainstream public. The first of them and in charge of its development is Build a Rocket Boy, founded in 2016 by Leslie Benzies himself and located in Edinburgh, with studios in Budapest and Montpellier. It is still in its infancy as an independent studio and creator of entertainment. MindsEye will be distributed by IOI Partners, a division of IO Interactive, which is dedicated to publishing and supporting third-party titles and has many years of experience in the industry. MindsEye will be their first release, so we'll have to wait for its release to assess their work, but you can watch the trailer below.