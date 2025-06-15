Mindseye review scores hit rock bottom

HQ

Things haven't exactly gone according to plan for Leslie Benzies' first game from his own studio, Build a Rocket Boy, which has made headlines since its release a few days ago — but for all the wrong reasons. Buggy, unfinished, and mediocre are just some of the words used to describe Mindseye. Not to mention the obviously poor sales, with the game peaking at just over 3,300 concurrent players on Steam and currently sitting at fewer than 400 active users at the time of writing.

In our review (which you can read here), we noted that the game feels like a ten-year-old GTA knockoff, with most of its elements failing to impress. Judging by Metacritic, it seems most others agree — Mindseye is currently the worst-reviewed game of the year so far, with a Metascore of 43. Not exactly something to brag about.

The studio has claimed to be "devastated" by the negative reception, and in a statement released shortly after launch, they wrote:

"Our priority is optimising performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience."

Of course, the only reasonable move would have been to delay the project by at least a year. This fiasco rests entirely on the shoulders of management. But the money has to come in, and that was probably the reason why Mindseye wasn't given the extra time in the oven that it so clearly needed.