MindsEye reveals pretty beefy PC requirements

HQ

If you're wondering whether your PC is ready for Build A Rocket Boy's debut title MindsEye, you'll want to check out the game's newly revealed PC requirements. Unfortunately, for those of you out there still rocking a potato rig, MindsEye might be out of reach.

Even at minimum specs, you'll need an Intel i5-12400F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, combined with an RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5600 XT. To get the recommended performance, you'll need an i7-13700K or Ryzen 7 7800X3D, as well as an RTX 4070 or RX 6800 XT. No matter what GPU and CPU you've got, you'll need 16GB of RAM and 70GB of space to run MindsEye.

These requirements are pretty steep. Even considering that the 40-series cards are now a generation behind, a lot of PC gamers still haven't taken the step up as the pricing of a 4070 still feels like quite the blow. However, with the visuals we've seen from MindsEye so far, it's not too surprising this game needs some premium specs to run at its best.

MindsEye launches on the 10th of June for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.