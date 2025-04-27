Mindseye promises to be a blockbuster-style knockout

HQ

Forget about tired side quests and endless maps — Mindseye is here to kick off a new era of blockbuster-inspired action. At least, that's what the former Rockstar legends behind the game are promising in a new interview with Eurogamer, where they talk about how Mindseye aims to capture the feeling of a tight, intense blockbuster experience.

On the surface, the game might look a bit like GTA, but according to the team, it's actually leaning way more into Max Payne territory — a story-driven experience rather than a sprawling open-world sandbox. In the interview with Eurogamer, they said:

"I think there's something to be said about just like, a really meaningful, well paced, really well constructed, well crafted story that players can immerse themselves in, that's got moments of tension, character development, tender moments, and then moments of spectacle and drama."

"This idea of trying to chase movies, trying to make things feel like films. I think now we've gone too far in the other way. I love cinema and films, and I think a lot of people do. There's something to be said about framing, and the way that we use the camera, and stuff like that in cinematics and in gameplay."

Mindseye is set to launch on June 6th and will cost $60 — a little less than a lot of other AAA games these days, which is a really nice surprise and hopefully means more players will be willing to give it a shot.

Are you hyped for Mindseye? Does a more focused, story-driven experience sound like your thing?